Cuba calls for international solidarity in the face of the Covid-19 1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez on Tuesday called on the international community to strengthen cooperation and solidarity to face the Covid-19 pandemic worldwide. On Twitter, the Cuban foreign minister strongly rejected the attempts to politicize, single out and stigmatize studies about the origin of the SARS-Cov-2 virus.Rodríguez praised in his tweet 'China´s responsible and transparent contribution to fight the pandemic.' According to a report by UN experts who visited the Chinese city of Wuhan last January, the most likely cause of the origin of Covid-19 was the transmission from an animal to a human being through a third species. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir...