Cuban Civil Defense warning of future heavy rains 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban National Civil Defense Staff announced today it maintains strict surveillance of the low pressure area in the Eastern Caribbean, given a possible increase in rainfall over the country. According to information from the Forecast Center of the Cuban Institute of Meteorology (Insmet), this meteorological phenomenon is gaining in organization, and although it does not reach the category of tropical storm, it concentrates a strong activity of showers, rains and electric storms around its center.Its development and future evolution could increase rainfall over Cuba as of Thursday in the eastern region, and then cover the rest of the territory on Friday. These events could be strong and locally intense, so attention should be paid to this hydrometeorological situation, indicated the Civil Defense. According to the Insmet note midday Tuesday, the phenomenon gained something more in organization and is located at 16.3 degrees north latitude and 63.8 degrees west longitude, 255 kilometers west of Guadeloupe and 350 kilometers to the east-southeast of Ponce, in Puerto Rico. It has maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour with higher gusts and a central pressure of 1012 hectoPascal, and it is moving somewhat rapidly towards the west-northwest at 30 kilometers per hour. Although in the next few hours it may have a slight strengthening and turn into a depression or tropical storm, the conditions in the central Caribbean area and to the north of the system are not favorable for its development and intensification, reports the meteorological report. Its passage overland in the Hispaniola on Wednesday is another condition that will limit its development and could even generate a slight weakeningof the event. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir...