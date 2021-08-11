Cuba´s national TV program condemns destabilizing campaign 1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba continues under a fierce campaign from social networks with destabilizing purposes including calls for economic plotting and violence, national television denounced. According to the source, calls for violent mobilizations –promoted on digital platforms from the United States, and also in Cuba- to subvert order and break citizen peace amid the complex situation Cuba is experiencing due to the Covid-19 pandemic.The television report revealed an audio message in which an individual living in the United States recommended blocking accesses to the José Martí International Airport as well as its runway, by using polyethylene tubes. This Telegram user offered to serve as an ‘intelligence’ tool also for future ‘economic guerrilla’ actions for supposed ‘army operating within Cuba’ against the Government. The calls on social networks include public disorder to provoke police response, denunciation of police abuse, accuse them of arbitrary arrests, ‘fabricate’ disappeared people, focus on alleged violations of legality by the law enforcement, denounce false trials and extreme sentences. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba calls for international solidarity in the face of the Covid-19 1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Anti-Covid-19 vaccines fights off Delta variant 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban Civil Defense warning of future heavy rains 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty