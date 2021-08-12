Fred loses intensity and emerges into the Atlantic 12 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The Forecast Center of the Cuban Institute of Meteorology on Thursday informed that Tropical Depression Fred emerged into the Atlantic with less organization and intensity. According to the sixth warning, the tropical event has maximum sustained winds that do not exceed 55 kilometers per hour, with higher gusts and a minimum pressure of 1010 hectoPascal.Fred is moving west-northwest, at 26 kilometers per hour, the report states. At 06:00 hours, local time, the central region of Fred was estimated at 20.3 degrees North latitude and 73.7 degrees West longitude, a position that places it in Atlantic waters 50 kilometers east-northeast of Punta de Maisi, the eastern end of Cuba, and some 215 kilometers southeast of Punta Lucrecia, in Holguin province. In the next 12 to 24 hours, Fred will continue moving with similar course, decreasing its speed a little more, as it passes near the north coastal municipalities of the eastern provinces on Thursday and the north coastal region of the central provinces on Friday. The weather event will have little change today, with possibility of gaining intensity again on Friday. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar U.S. precludes free Internet access from Cuba 12 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad UN experts reject unilateral sanctions against countries 12 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Anniversary of LACCOS dedicated to Fidel Castro 12 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty