Spanish commenter: The US promises Cuba what it prohibits 12 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Internet, vaccines and remittances to Cuba: The US promises what it prohibits, wrote José Manzaneda, coordinator of an alternative digital media outlet from the Basque region in Spain. Manzaneda, of Cubainformación, analyzes that it is a headline that reflects the unlimited shamelessness with which the United States government acts against Cuba and the homage paid to it by the international press.'Joe Biden (…) could send vaccines and seeks to reestablish the internet in Cuba.' The journalist notes that Cuba has enough of its own vaccines against Covid-19 and is currently developing a mass immunization process, slowed down by the lack of syringes and medical supplies, due to the economic blockade imposed by the United States. Regarding the Internet, the commentator points out that the installation of Wi-Fi balloons to prevent similar interruptions on the island is now being studied on the US. 'And it is proposed by the same people who impose the technological blockade on Cuba, including Internet services,' he said. 'If we take a look at the map of fiber optic cables in the Caribbean, we see that only two reach Cuba: the one that starts from Venezuela, which is the only one that has served the island for just eight years; and that of the US Naval Base in Guantánamo,' he detailed. The blockade laws prevent the hiring and connection of the rest, which has meant a delay in the development of the Internet for Cuba. Despite this, connectivity today is 64 percent on the island, according to the British agency 'We Are Social', he added. Fuente: PL imop/