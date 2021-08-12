U.S. precludes free Internet access from Cuba 12 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez on Wednesday said the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba precludes its citizens from having free access to the Internet. On Twitter, Bruno Rodríguez posted that a recent communication from the State Department ratified such a measure.’New Informative Note from @StateDept confirms that communication and computing services between #Cuba and the U.S., including the Internet, are banned, by law and by policy, except for the exceptions described therein, Bruno Rodríguez live-tweeted. Recently, the Cuban foreign minister denounced that the US blockade is the major obstacle to Cuban citizens´ connection to the Internet, as well as to digital networks and other telecommunications services. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Fred loses intensity and emerges into the Atlantic 12 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad UN experts reject unilateral sanctions against countries 12 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Anniversary of LACCOS dedicated to Fidel Castro 12 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty