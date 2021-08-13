Cuba reports 8,312 Covid-19 cases 8 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban health authorities reported today 8,312 new cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, and 85 deaths in the last 24 hours due to complications from the disease. Thus, the Caribbean nation accumulates 500,216 patients diagnosed with the virus since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, and 3,842 fatalities. Minsap-PL/imop Compartir... También te puede interesar President of Cuba: Fidel Castro forged an emancipatory work 8 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Fred with heavy rains in eastern Cuba 8 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad FM describes US Senate’s amendment as aggression against Cuba 8 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty