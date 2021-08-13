FM describes US Senate’s amendment as aggression against Cuba 8 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Thursday described the amendment approved by the United States Senate with the alleged intention of providing Internet to Cuban citizens as an ‘aggression’ against the Caribbean island. The amendment was submitted by Republican Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott to the budget resolution, and it requires that the Biden administration facilitates ‘free, open, and uncensored internet access for the Cuban people.’On his Twitter account, the head of Cuban diplomacy stressed that this decision ‘contributes to the lucrative business of the subversive political machinery in Florida,’ from where calls to hatred and violence in Cuba are made. Rodriguez stressed that the economic, commercial and financial blockade is the main obstacle to the Cuban people’s free and sovereign access to the Internet. The blockade is also the main limitation to other telecommunications services, which is reflected in more than 65 million dollars of losses in the sector, from April to December 2020 only. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar President of Cuba: Fidel Castro forged an emancipatory work 8 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba reports 8,312 Covid-19 cases 8 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Fred with heavy rains in eastern Cuba 8 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty