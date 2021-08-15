Cuban FM thanks ALBA-TCP for rejecting US coercive measures

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Sunday thanked the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) for its strong rejection of the recent coercive measures by the United States.

On his official Twitter account, the foreign minister expressed his gratitude to the countries of the regional bloc after its condemnation of the imposition of unilateral restrictions by the United States Department of the Treasury against Cuban officials and institutions.

Rodriguez tweeted that if Washington respected the basic principles of International Law and the United Nations Charter, it would put an end to the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed for almost six decades, considered the main obstacle to Cuba’s development.

On Saturday, the Alliance issued a communiqué in which it condemned the White House’s sanctions against two officers from the Ministry of the Interior, Romarico Vidal Sotomayor and Pedro Orlando Martinez, as well as the Special Troops Unit of the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces.

ALBA-TCP denounced the implementation of coercive measures, and reiterated that these actions demonstrate the interventionist nature of a State that seeks to generate political destabilization.

The bloc ratified its support for the Cuban Government and people, and demanded that the United States respect the basic principles of international law.

It also reiterated the call on the international community to reject this kind of intimidation and defend the sovereignty, self-determination and political independence of the countries.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

fny