Biden to pay for Trump's mistakes in Afghanistan 57 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President Joe Biden will pay for mistakes made by Donald Trump in his Afghanistan, Barkley Rosser, professor of economics at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, said. In an assessment of how President Biden followed Trump´s foreign policy, Rosser pointed out that GOPers falsely claimed that Afghanistan disaster will be Biden´s fault, not his predecessor.Yes, as an American who supported the original invasion in Afghanistan 20 years ago to overthrow the Taliban and halt support for Al-Qaeda, it also frustrates me that we did not get out of there once the goal was achieved, Rosser claimed in a published analysis on website: nakedcapitalism. But it remains unclear why we stayed then, especially considering that the George W. Bush administration went on invading Iraq. The last thing I checked is that (Donald) Rumsfeld was the one who played a key role in deciding that the United States stay in Afghanistan. Fuente: PL imop/