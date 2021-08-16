Cuban doctors assist injured after earthquake in Haiti 51 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad More than 600 patients have been assisted by the Cuban doctors and nurses who, since Saturday, have been deployed in the hardest-hit areas by the earthquake that devastated southern Haiti. As in 2010 following the powerful earthquake that killed some 300,000 people and in 2018 after the earthquake in Port de Paix, Cuba’s health workers were among the first to provide medical assistance to thousands of victims. Almost 1,300 deaths and more than 5,200 injured are the preliminary results of the earthquake, which was originated 13 kilometers from Petit Trou, and in the department of Sud, Nippes and Grand Anse. More than 13,000 destroyed homes and several destructions on health, educational and religious infrastructures have been recorded. In those areas, many of the Cuban health personnel still sleep and provide health care outside the buildings, amid more than 15 aftershocks registered by the seismological services, and the partial or total collapse of the health centers. On Saturday, the Government decreed a state of emergency, while the Ministry of Health began to transfer seriously injured people to some health centers in Port-au-Prince, and called for a massive blood donation. Amid the bleak prospect, with hundreds of victims still under the rubbles, Haiti awaits Tropical Depression Grace, which should hit the country on Monday evening with heavy rainfall and risk of flooding. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Tropical Depression Grace could strengthen on Tuesday 39 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President thanks for oxygen coverage support 46 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Díiaz-Canel ratifies that Haiti can always count on Cuba 48 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty