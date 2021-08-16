Cuban President thanks for oxygen coverage support

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Monday thanked the country´s health and scientific personnel for their support to provide oxygen in Cuba.
In a message posted on Twitter, President Díaz-Canel assured that Cuban doctors are curently making a big effort in the face of oxygen shortage.The Cuban president tweeted that what they have seen the most in this time is the patriotism of Cuban people, health personnel, scientists, all those deeply involved in the oxygen operation, of people who are working hard amid complex situations.

On Sunday, the Cuban president doubled down on his commitment to guarantee oxygen provision to health centers for treating Covid-19 patients, after the country’s main oxygen industry breakdown and the increased coronavirus cases.

‘Everyone is working hard to save lives,’ the president tweeted, thus mentioning the complex situation Cuba is currently experiencing due to the spread of a new Covid-19 variant nationwide, the economic situation due to the US blockade as well as a strong smear campaign.

