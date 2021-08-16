Cuban President thanks for oxygen coverage support 46 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Monday thanked the country´s health and scientific personnel for their support to provide oxygen in Cuba. In a message posted on Twitter, President Díaz-Canel assured that Cuban doctors are curently making a big effort in the face of oxygen shortage.The Cuban president tweeted that what they have seen the most in this time is the patriotism of Cuban people, health personnel, scientists, all those deeply involved in the oxygen operation, of people who are working hard amid complex situations. On Sunday, the Cuban president doubled down on his commitment to guarantee oxygen provision to health centers for treating Covid-19 patients, after the country’s main oxygen industry breakdown and the increased coronavirus cases. ‘Everyone is working hard to save lives,’ the president tweeted, thus mentioning the complex situation Cuba is currently experiencing due to the spread of a new Covid-19 variant nationwide, the economic situation due to the US blockade as well as a strong smear campaign. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Tropical Depression Grace could strengthen on Tuesday 39 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Díiaz-Canel ratifies that Haiti can always count on Cuba 48 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban doctors assist injured after earthquake in Haiti 51 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty