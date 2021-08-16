Tropical Depression Grace could strengthen on Tuesday 40 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Tropical depression Grace, which transits today near Hispaniola, will have little change in organization and intensity, but could strengthen from Tuesday, reported the Cuban Meteorological Institute (Ismet). According to the latest report from Insmet’s Forecast Center, at 06:00 local time, Grace’s central region was estimated at 17.4 degrees north latitude and 70.4 degrees west longitude, a position that places it 240 kilometers southeast of Port-au-Prince, Haiti and 675 kilometers east-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica.In the next 12 to 24 hours the tropical depression will maintain a similar course and speed of translation, inclined its trajectory to the west northwest, to approach this Monday afternoon to the peninsula of Barahona, in the Dominican Republic and then at night to arrive very close to the peninsula of Tiburon, southern portion of Haiti. In view of this situation, the Emergency Operations Center of the Dominican Republic increased to 20 the number of Dominican provinces in red alert (maximum), while 11 remain in yellow (intermediate). Grace experienced little change in organization and intensity during the early morning and maintains maximum sustained winds that do not exceed 55 kilometers per hour, with higher gusts. Its minimum pressure is 1010 hectoPascal and it is moving westward at a rate of 24 kilometers per hour, according to the Insmet report. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuban President thanks for oxygen coverage support 47 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Díiaz-Canel ratifies that Haiti can always count on Cuba 49 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban doctors assist injured after earthquake in Haiti 53 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty