Cuba under economic war waged by the United States 7 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba is suffering an economic war unleashed by the United States and intensified in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, as denounced by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, Ana Teresita González. The official described the blockade applied by Washington against Cuba for over 60 years as 'genocidal' in her Twitter account.González affirmed that the policy affects all sectors of the economic and social life of the country, including foreign trade operations and foreign investment. The Cuban Ministry of Transportation (MITRANS) stated that the US blockade caused the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to suspend the Cubana de Aviación airline from the BSP payment compensation mechanism in Spain. According to information from MITRANS, the bank that carries out these compensations stated its inability to continue such operations due to the blockade exercised by the United States. Cuba has denounced that this hostile policy seeks to suffocate its economy and its citizens, while contemplating sanctions for those who trade or invest in it. Fuente: PL imop/