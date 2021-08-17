Tropical depression Grace turns into tropical storm again 7 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Tropical depression Grace increased its maximum sustained winds up to 65 km/h (40 mph) and is again a tropical storm, moving westward between the north coast of Jamaica and south of eastern Cuba. A meteorological flight estimated that the center of the system was at 18.2úN latitude and 75.6úW longitude at 06:00, local time, placing it about 195 kilometers south of the city of Guantanamo and about 110 miles east of Kingston.The Forecast Center of the Institute of Meteorology of Cuba (INSMET) reported that its minimum pressure dropped slightly to 1005 hPa and continues moving westward at 26 km/h. According to INSMET, Grace will continue moving towards W and WNW in the next 12 to 24 hours with a similar speed, and later over the Cayman Islands tonight. The storm will continue to gain in organization and intensity as it moves over the warm waters of the western Caribbean Sea, where conditions will be more favorable for its development. Given the trajectory, rains will increase in the eastern Cuban region, which can be strong and intense in some locations, mainly in mountain areas, in addition to an increase in winds, with speeds between 25 and 40 kilometers per hour, with stronger gusts. Specialists warned of sea swells in the south east of Cuba with four and five-meter waves that will produce light coastal flooding in low areas of the province of Granma, as well as swells on the north east coast with waves up to three meters-high, causing the sea to rise in low areas of the coast. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba under economic war waged by the United States 7 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 is found throughout Cuba 7 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Tropical Depression Grace could strengthen on Tuesday 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty