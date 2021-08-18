Cuban legal regulation gives more relevance to telecommunications 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad With the implementation on Tuesday of Decree-Law No.35, which establishes new legal telecommunications regulations in Cuba, this sector will acquire greater relevance and importance in society. This was confirmed by Regulations Director at the Ministry of Commnunications (MINCOM), Wilfredo Lopez, who said that this sector requires more relevance due to its transversality in each social process.’Having effective laws for their regulation will allow greater coherence and structuring of the existing framework. This is the first high-rank one passed in our country on telecommunications services, Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) and the use of the radio spectrum,’ he pointed out. The resolutions that come with this decree address issues such as numbering, naming, addressing and identification resources used in telecommunications networks and services. As well as radio frequency bands, rules and other regulations on different types of telecommunications networks, services, equipment and technologies. One of the most novel aspects, Lopez said at a press conference, is that the regulation addresses the Universal Telecommunications Service (UTS), which is a set of telecommunications, ICT and communication facilities whose provision is a right for all users regardless of their geographical location, with a determined price and quality. According to the regulation, the UTS includes landline and land mobile cellular telephone services, radio and television broadcasting, Internet access, public telephone booths and stations. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Fidel Castro was right about Afghanistan, recalls Cuban president 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba advocates safe use of Internet for its population 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba thanks Canadian donation for vaccination against Covid-19 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty