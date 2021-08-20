China reiterates opposition to U.S. sanctions against Cuba 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad China today reiterated its firm rejection to the imposition of U.S. sanctions to harass Cuba and assured that in this way the North American country makes its hypocrisy on human rights even more evident. Hua Chunying, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, said that her government opposes any manifestation of interference in internal affairs and punitive actions taken unilaterally against other nations. She criticized the White House for insisting on punishing three other officials of the Caribbean island instead of listening to international demand and doing more things that would really help Cuba improve its economy, sustain and protect the basic rights of the people. Hua finally reaffirmed China’s unwavering support for the Cuban government and people in their efforts to maintain social stability. As a result of the riots that took place last July 11 in Cuba, many Chinese leaders reaffirmed on different occasions their support to Havana and demanded the United States to cease the economic, financial and commercial blockade, considering it the main cause of the shortages of medicines and energy in the country. They stressed Beijing’s willingness to work with the island to implement the consensus reached by the top leaders and the deepening of the friendly ties cultivated for 60 years. In addition, the government sent 30 high-performance pulmonary ventilators to Cuba last month and is currently ready to ship another batch of medical equipment and supplies to contribute to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba promotes cooperation with Eurasian bloc 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Hurricane Grace will keep weather in western Cuba unstable 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Over 8,000 Cuban scientists sign a letter to Biden 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty