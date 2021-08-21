China sends donation of 50 oxygen concentrators to Cuba 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad China sent 150 oxygen concentrators to Cuba, donated to support the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, diplomatic sources informed on Friday. Cuba’s embassy to China indicated that the gesture is another reflection of the friendship and sisterhood between the two nations.This is the second aid batch from China that Cuba has received in less than a month, after the 30 lung ventilators sent at the end of July. On that occasion, representatives from Havana considered the action an evidence of the will of China’s authorities and population to show their solidarity with Cuba just when it is going through a special situation. They noted that this is the true way to provide assistance to Cuba and not by imposing blockades or coercive measures, as the United States insists. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Diaz-Canel congratulates Cuban Writers and Artists Union 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President checks transformation of vulnerable neighborhoods 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad China reiterates opposition to U.S. sanctions against Cuba 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty