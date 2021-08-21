Cuban President checks transformation of vulnerable neighborhoods 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel checks today the progress of transformations undertaken by the community of La Güinera, in Arroyo Naranjo municipality. According to the Twitter account of the Presidency, the head of state establishes contact with authorities, local actors and the population about the program of changes being developed there for the improvement of road, hydraulic and civil infrastructure, as well as health, educational and social institutions.The Head of State was accompanied by executives of state and private entities in charge of the development plan of the Havana neighborhood, one of the 62 localities that also receive these actions in the capital. La Güinera Popular Council was one of the scenes of violence in the recent riots provoked in the country through virtual platforms, events that its residents denounced. The tour is part of a group of exchanges that the President carries out in various communities to know about the impact of local projects, as well as the concerns of citizens and listen to proposals for the solution of their problems. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Diaz-Canel congratulates Cuban Writers and Artists Union 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad China sends donation of 50 oxygen concentrators to Cuba 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad China reiterates opposition to U.S. sanctions against Cuba 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty