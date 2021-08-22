Cuban authorities report 9,740 new Covid-19 cases

Cuban healthcare authorities reported on Saturday 9,740 new Covid-19 cases and 84 deaths.

Cuba has accumulated 573,751 afflicted since March 11, 2020 and 4,481 deaths from Covid-19, the national director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health, Francisco Duran, detailed in his usual TV press briefing.

Up to date, 104,628 people are receiving treatment, both in hospitals and at home, of whom 53,031 are suspect cases; 4,614 are under surveillance and 46,983 are active cases.

For the detection of the novel coronavirus, 48,705 samples were studied on Friday, accumulating 7,437,32 tests analyzed on Cuba.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

fny