Cuban President congratulates Uneac on its 60th Anniversary 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President Miguel Díaz-Canel today highlighted on Twitter the work of the Union of Cuban Writers and Artists (Uneac) in developing Cuban culture, and congratulated the organization on its 60th anniversary. In its tweet, Díaz-Canel remember UNEAC was created ‘in the heat of the founding years’, and it ‘has been home, workshop and prestigious tribune of intellectuals and artists in the #CubanRevolution.’Since its creation on August 22, 1961 by the National Poet of Cuba Nicolás Guillén, the organization that groups the island’s artistic and literary vanguard has been committed to preserving the project of social justice and national independence.In these six decades -the President further wrote- UNEAC has become a space for the convergence of Cuba’s intelligentsia to promote a heterogeneous and generational dialogue among writers and artists, and it sets out new paths, adapting its work to the new times. On August 20, the Cuban head of state participated in the official ceremony for the 60th anniversary of UNEAC, in which the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, the architect of its foundation, was honored. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuban doctors in Haiti attending to earthquake victims (+Photos) 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President of Parliament of Cuba congratulates women’s organization 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba’s vast majority defends agroecology 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty