President of Parliament of Cuba congratulates women's organization 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The president of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba (Parliament), Esteban Lazo, congratulated the Federation of Cuban Women (FMC) on the 61st anniversary of its foundation. Lazo published a letter on the website of the Parliament highlighting the role of the organization in the development of policies and programs aimed at achieving the full exercise of female equality.He stressed that the National Assembly is an expression of the growing performance of the role of women in Cuba, not only because they integrate the majority of it and the presidencies of the permanent work commissions, but because they are also representative of the most various sectors and entities of the country. Lazo alluded to female participation in all stages of the revolutionary struggle in national history, and in particular in the current circumstances of the fight with Covid-19. 'The actions of our women have been decisive, mainly in the fields of health care and scientific research, as well as in solving local problems, wherever the district delegates, presidents of popular councils or municipal assemblies they lead the actions,' he said. Lazo recalled in the letter the 'eternal president of the organization', the revolutionary Vilma Espín, who devoted her life to the fight for the emancipation of women. 'We congratulate all the federated on the new anniversary of their organization, when they dedicate themselves with particular combativeness to the defense of the Homeland and Cuban families, threatened by the intensification of the aggressions of Yankee imperialism,' the letter concluded. The FMC was founded on August 23rd, 1961, when various women's organizations merged into it to promote programs for the equality of women in Cuban society. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir...