Cuba reports 9,907 Covid-19 cases and 92 deaths 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The Cuban Public Health Ministry (Minsap) reported today 9,907 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19, and 92 deaths due to complications with the disease. The country has thus accumulated 602,526 diagnosed with this coronavirus since March 11, 2020 and 4,710 deaths. During his usual press conference, the head of Epidemiology of the Minsap, Francisco Duran, explained in details that 45,529 samples were studied yesterday and a total of 7,583,637 tests have been analyzed on the island. So far, 110,023 people remain in hospitals and at home, of whom 55,223 are suspected; 4,434 are under surveillance and 50,371 have the active virus. Fuente: MINap imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Italian association sends Covid-19 aid to Cuba 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba focuses housing construction on quality 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba, free expression but without fake news nor violence 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty