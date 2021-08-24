Italian association sends Covid-19 aid to Cuba 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Another donation of health material, coordinated by the youth section of the Italian Association of Private Hospitality (AIOP), from the Lombardy region, left on Monday for Cuba to help fight Covid-19. Executive director of the Lombardy representation of AIOP, Cristian Ferraris, confirmed to Prensa Latina the shipment to Cuba of this second batch, composed of individual protection devices and other disposable implements for medical use. The director said that this donation was made possible thanks to contributions from the Mantova Salus and Gheron business groups from the health sector, as San Donato did with a similar shipment two weeks ago. On both occasions, Ferraris said, the work of the young people of Lombardy’s AIOP had the logistical support of the international freight company Vector and the airline Neos. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba reports 9,907 Covid-19 cases and 92 deaths 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba focuses housing construction on quality 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba, free expression but without fake news nor violence 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty