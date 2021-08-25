Cuba highlights good results in Biomodulin T application 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba presents excellent results of effectiveness and safety with the use of Biomodulin T, as a treatment for respiratory infections in elderly people, reported a scientific authority this Tuesday. During a television appearance, Dr. Mary Carmen Reyes, head of the clinical trials group of Biocen, the leading institution of the product, pointed out that although Biomodulin T is not a vaccine nor does it prevent infection with SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19, it does better prepare the immune system to face the disease.The specialist of the National Center of Biopreparations (Biocen), stressed that the drug was used at the beginning of the pandemic in Cuba as a preventive measure in social and assistance centers, among them nursing homes and psychiatric hospitals. During those months, she stressed, the drug showed satisfactory results in reducing the number of patients with acute respiratory infections. She also pointed out that Biomodulin T is applied to elderly contacts of suspected or Covid-19 positive patients as an immune system booster, and its administration does not interfere with the efficacy of Cuban anti-Covid-19 vaccines. She also referred to several exploratory researches with the drug aimed at raising the immunity of infants, specifically in pediatric ages who have septic shock and present an important immunological deficit. It has various applications and a clinical trial is currently underway to evaluate its efficacy and safety as a complementary therapy to antiretroviral treatment in patients with HIV-AIDS, and another in children with a clinical-immunological diagnosis of primary immunodeficiency with Thymic Hypoplasia. Fuente: pl imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar US Blockade denies Cuba access to Internet Technologiesm, Services 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba reports 9,907 Covid-19 cases and 92 deaths 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Italian association sends Covid-19 aid to Cuba 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty