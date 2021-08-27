Cuba receives humanitarian aid from Italy 5 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad A plane from Italy arrived in Cuba Thursday carrying around 200 tons of humanitarian aid to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. The batch includes lung ventilators, generic drugs for comorbidity and associated symptoms, hospital antibiotics, health supplies and rapid antigen tests for diagnosing Covid-19, donated by organizations and individuals from Italy, Spain and France, as well as by Cubans residing in those countries.Upon the arrival at the José Martí International Airport in Havana, the President of the Agency for Cultural and Economic Exchange with Cuba (AICEC) Michele Curto claimed that the donation was possible thanks to the immediate response to the campaign: #PoniéndoleCorazónACuba. Curto pointed out that they raised nearly €1.5 million in just three weeks for purchasing medicines, medical supplies and equipment targeted to aid the Cuban people, an effort that will continue as long as it is necessary. Cuban doctors gave meaning to the word: humanity, said Curto in reference to the Henry Reeve Medical Brigade members who worked in his country during the first outbreak of the pandemic, as part of the Cuban contribution provided in more than 40 nations to fight the disease. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba produced 10 million doses of Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus 5 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban Minister discusses community cultural projects with locals 5 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba highlights good results in Biomodulin T application 2 días hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty