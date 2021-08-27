Cuban Minister discusses community cultural projects with locals 5 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Community socio-cultural management and the integration of different actors involved in projects of local impact were some of the issues discussed on Thursday during a meeting with Cuban Minister of Culture Alpidio Alonso. The encounter between the Minister of Culture and the heads of 40 social initiatives in Havana is one of the actions of the dialogue convened by the National Council of Culture Houses for the debate and evaluation of the artistic spaces transformed in the neighborhoods.From the Provincial Center of Plastic Arts and Design, participants analyzed sustainability as a way of acting, the contribution of integrated community work for the areas’ development, the role of the cultural promoter and the link between regional proposals and institutions. Previously, on August 24, Alonso visited the headquarters of the sociocultural Cabildo Quisicuaba project from where the minister said, ‘here you can see the strength and richness of our culture (…) it is admirable the work they do so attached to the community and attentive to the needs of the humble. On Facebook, the members of Quisicuaba expressed their agreement and pride with the arrival of the officials and recognized how Cuban culture is a mixture of Latin American and world identities. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba receives humanitarian aid from Italy 5 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba produced 10 million doses of Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus 5 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba highlights good results in Biomodulin T application 2 días hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty