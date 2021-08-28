More donations from China on the way to Cuba to fight Covid-19 6 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad An airplane laden with medical supplies donated by the Chinese Government departed for Cuba on Saturday in the context of a global wave of solidarity to support the Caribbean island’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. The Cuban Embassy here explained that the cargo consists of thousands of facemasks, suits, gloves and protective glasses, antigen tests and other items that are very necessary for the daily work of the medical personnel involved in caring for those suffering from the disease, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.It is the third batch of aid from China that Cuba will receive in less than a month, after 30 lung ventilators sent in late July and 150 oxygen concentrators donated last week. Cuban officials noted that all these actions are evidence of the will of China’s authorities and people to express their solidarity with Cuba as it is going through a special situation. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar President Diaz-Canel warns about aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Cuba 6 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba receives humanitarian aid from Italy 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba produced 10 million doses of Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty