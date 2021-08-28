President Diaz-Canel warns about aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Cuba 6 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Saturday urged to remain vigilant about the consequences of Hurricane Ida in the country after heavy rains and strong winds. On his Twitter account, the president called to ‘show the effectiveness of the Civil Defense of a State that protects its people.’ According to official sources, Hurricane Ida, a category one cyclone in the Saffir-Simpson scale, caused preliminary damage to crops in western Cuba, as well as loss of roofs on facilities, falling trees, power lines and telephone lines. After directly affecting the Isla de la Juventud Special Municipality and Pinar del Rio province, the National Meteorology Institute reported that the hurricane left Cuba for the Gulf of Mexico. ‘Ida is moving away, a strong challenge, but the greatest of all remains and grows: #COVID19. Let us put our efforts at the height of the innovation of our science and sacrifice of health personnel,’ the head of State tweeted. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar More donations from China on the way to Cuba to fight Covid-19 6 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba receives humanitarian aid from Italy 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba produced 10 million doses of Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty