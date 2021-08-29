US blockade against Cuba condemned in Namibia

A representative of the Cuban Embassy in Namibia on Saturday condemned the criminal economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States Government against Cuba on a radio program.

According to diplomatic sources, Aldo Luis Fuentes Acosta, second secretary of the Cuban Embassy spoke on The Political Spectrum program, on Eagle FM, and explained the effects of the US blockade and Washington’s imperialist aggression against Cuba.

During a two-hour radio broadcast, the Cuban diplomat spokes with journalist and program host Kevin Chiringa about Cuba’s the history and relations with the United States, as well as the current situation in his coutnry.

In this regard, Fuentes Acosta commented on the struggles for Cuba’s independence in the 19th and 20th centuries, and made particular reference to the stage initiated by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, in 1953, the report stated.

After denouncing the campaigns orchestrated from US territory to discredit the achievements of the Cuban Revolution, the diplomat told radio listeners about 243 coercive measures implemented by the Government of former President Donald Trump to reinforce the genocidal US policy.

He also explained that 50 of those provisions, still in force, were approved amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

He pointed out that despite the tightening of the blockade, Cuba has developed three Covid-19 vaccines, while two other vaccine candidates are under research.

Fuentes Acosta also referred to the epidemiological situation in Cuba, including the efforts done by the Cuban Government and people to control the incidence of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

