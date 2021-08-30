Cuban President visits western province after hurricane passing 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel and high-ranking authorities on Sunday paid a visit to Pinar del Río province, one of the most hit by Hurricane Ida. According to Twitter, the Cuban president arrived in that western territory to check the disasters caused by Hurricane Ida and to evaluate the epidemiological situation in that province.Previously, Miguel Díaz-Canel urged to work for restoring the province after the passage of the category 1 hurricane. During a meeting with the Cuban president, senior representatives of the Governments of Pinar del Río and the Isle of Youth explained that the after-effects include partial housing destruction, unscheduled electric power blackout, as well as damaged crops of bananas, corn, squash and papaya. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Caravan in Miami by Bridges of Love USA-Cuba 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Xi reaffirms Diaz-Canel everlasting nature of China-Cuba friendship 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Fighting Covid-19 and social dialogue during week in Cuba 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty