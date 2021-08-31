Cuban President congratulates Paralympic medal winners 3 días hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel congratulated today two Cuban medal winners participating in Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, after their respective triumphs in athletics at the summer event. ‘Another medal from Paralympic athletics, another joy for Our Country. Thank you Leonardo and ‘Congratulations, Runner-up. Your success thrills Cuba’. Those were the posts by the Cuban president on Twitter to praise the performance of the Cuban athletes who contributed to Cuba’s medal harvest.The also first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, has maintained a special closeness to Cuban athletes and celebrates with the people each victory as one more achievement of the Island’s Sports Movement. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba wishes a speedy recovery to those affected by Ida in the U.S. 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba: Temporary cessation of Cuban consular office in Switzerland 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba to present anti-Covid-19 vaccines to WHO next week 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty