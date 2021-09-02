Cuba President pays a visit to medical oxygen business 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Wednesday paid a visit to the Medical Oxygen Business, based in Cotorro municipality, to check the setup and start-up of the plant. On Twitter, the Cuban president –along with Prime Minister Manuel Marrero- confirmed the working staff´s hard work to speed up the complex coupling process to allow production in upcoming days.Faced with the failure of the plant, Cuba had to seek alternatives to guarantee oxygen supply to hospitals through the provision of small factories and the acquisition of such an essential medical supply through imports and donations from various countries. The urgent situation led to the establishment of a national command post to efficiently manage availability, taking into account the needs of the territories nationwide. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba wishes a speedy recovery to those affected by Ida in the U.S. 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba: Temporary cessation of Cuban consular office in Switzerland 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba to present anti-Covid-19 vaccines to WHO next week 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty