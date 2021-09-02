Cuban athlete wins gold medal at Tokyo Paralympic Games 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban sprinter Omara Durand won her seventh gold medal in the 100 meters finals, class T12, of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Durand, accompanied by her guide Yuniol Kindelán, clocked in at 00:00:11.49, her personal record for the Paralympic Games, in a modality for visually impaired runners.Durand was closely followed by Ukrainian Oksana Boturchuk, runner-up, with a time of 12.03 seconds, Chinese Liang Yanfen, third (12.51), and Dominican Darlenys de la Cruz, fourth (12.53). Durand’s second medal earned the Cuban delegation a total of three gold medals, one silver and one bronze at the Games, placing Cuba in 33rd place in the standings, with the same balance as South Africa. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba wishes a speedy recovery to those affected by Ida in the U.S. 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba: Temporary cessation of Cuban consular office in Switzerland 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba to present anti-Covid-19 vaccines to WHO next week 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty