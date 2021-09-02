Foreign airlines seek to expand cargo operations in Cuba 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba held talks with INVICTA Charter Limited for possible cargo operations through the Skyway Airline to airports outside of Havana, Cuba´s Institute of Civil Aeronautics (IACC) reported. According to a press release, IACC is also holding talks with IBC Airline´s senior officials for implementing cargo flights to operate with CUBAMAX Charter Company, authorized to fly to Havana and other airports nationwide. The talks came in response to requests made by these companies and respective airlines that the US government authorized emergency exceptions in favor of Skyway and IBC in July. These provisions enable the charter companies to operate cargo flights to Cuba weekly, including an additional flight per week to any other airport for Skyway, and up to five cargo flights weekly to any airport for IBC, IACC reported. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba wishes a speedy recovery to those affected by Ida in the U.S. 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba: Temporary cessation of Cuban consular office in Switzerland 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba to present anti-Covid-19 vaccines to WHO next week 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty