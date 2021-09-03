Cuba: Temporary cessation of Cuban consular office in Switzerland 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The Consular Office of the Cuban Embassy in Switzerland and Liechtenstein reported on its temporary closure from September 17 to November 26 2021, Cuba´s Foreign Ministry (MINREX) reported. According to a note published by MINREX´S official website (Cubaminrex), consular services will reopen on Monday, November 29, and due to the temporary closure, passport renewal applications will be processed through September 10.Plus, Cubaminrex indicated that in case of emergency during the closing dates, citizens can go to the Consulate of Milan, which is the closest to any point in Switzerland. Cubaminrex informed that the Consulate General of Cuba in Italy is located at Via Gaspare Gozzi, 5 CP, 20129 Milano; with telephone: 02 67391344 and emails: consuladomilan@mit.consulcuba.cu; viceconsul@mit.consulcuba.cu; taquilla@mit.consulcuba.cu; consulgral@mit.consulcuba.cu. Cuban consular services in Switzerland and Liechtenstein will reopen on Monday, November 29, 2021. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba wishes a speedy recovery to those affected by Ida in the U.S. 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba to present anti-Covid-19 vaccines to WHO next week 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba surpasses 14 million antiCovid-19 doses 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty