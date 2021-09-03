Cuba to present anti-Covid-19 vaccines to WHO next week 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Pan American and World Health Organization (PAHO / WHO) Representative for Cuba José Moya Cuba will present its three anti-Covid-19 vaccines to the World Health Organization (WHO) next week to begin the international recognition process, international media reported Thursday. According to statements by the Pan American and World Health Organization (PAHO / WHO) Representative for Cuba José Moya, specialists from Havana, Geneva and Washington will have the opportunity to attend virtually the event, in order to share information, coordinate documentation and set up schedules.’It is a good news,’ Moya told AP agency and stressed that a working team will be created to review the results of the clinical trials, production processes and quality of Cuban vaccines. He indicated that a working meeting was held on Thursday at the request of Cuba to initiate the mechanism with PAHO/WHO representation and directors of the Business Group of the Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries of Cuba (BioCubaFarma), the Finlay Vaccine Institute ( IFV) and the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB). The meeting was conducted hours after BioCubaFarma President Eduardo Martínez denounced on Twitter a fake news from the CNN news network about WHO´s alleged refusal to certify Cuba´s vaccine candidates. Given such a harsh situation, CNN´s editors switched the original text to a note stating: ‘This article was updated to specify that Cuba´s Abdala vaccine could still receive authorization from WHO.’ Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba wishes a speedy recovery to those affected by Ida in the U.S. 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba: Temporary cessation of Cuban consular office in Switzerland 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba surpasses 14 million antiCovid-19 doses 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty