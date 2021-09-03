Cuba wishes a speedy recovery to those affected by Ida in the U.S. 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez today wished a speedy recovery to the Northeastern territories of the United States affected by hurricane Ida. In a message published on Twitter, Rodriguez regretted human losses, material damages and interruption of essential services due to the deadly storm. US media reported flash flooding killed at least 44 people in four Northeastern states as remnants of Hurricane Ida unleashed torrential rains that swept away cars, submerged New York City subway lines and grounded airline flights, officials said on Thursday. The US National Weather Service reported that over 20 centimeters of rain were recorded in Central Park, New York, in just one houpr, which is an all-time record. At least 150,000 homes were left without electricity and reports indicate that some houses even ‘exploded’ due to flooding. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio called Ida ‘a historic weather event’ with ‘brutal flooding’ and ‘dangerous conditions’ on the roads. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba: Temporary cessation of Cuban consular office in Switzerland 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba to present anti-Covid-19 vaccines to WHO next week 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba surpasses 14 million antiCovid-19 doses 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty