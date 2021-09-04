Cuban Foreign Minister denounces campaign that denies US blockade 8 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez today denounced a media and political campaign that seeks to deny the existence of the US blockade under the pretext of food exports from the US to the island. According to the Foreign Affairs Minister, this exchange takes place exclusively under an exception approved by the US Congress under discriminatory conditions.It is only one-way sales from the United States to Cuba, without the possibility of credit, through the obligation of advance payment and in cash, and under licenses approved by the Treasury Department, all incompatible with international trade practices, he wrote on Twitter. By legal mandate, the US government is forced to persecute and interfere in Cuba’s commercial transactions in any country in the world, hinder the necessary financial transactions and sabotage maritime transport, he added. The foreign minister denounced Washington’s threats and reprisals against companies from any country that do business with Havana. ‘This is an ironclad and overwhelming economic siege. Whoever denies it is not telling the truth,’ Rodriguez stressed. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuban President dialogues with Tamarindo community in Havana 8 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba wishes a speedy recovery to those affected by Ida in the U.S. 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba: Temporary cessation of Cuban consular office in Switzerland 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty