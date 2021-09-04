Cuban President dialogues with Tamarindo community in Havana 8 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, spoke today with residents of the Tamarindo Popular Council, in the municipality of Diez de Octubre, one of the neighborhoods of this capital where a schedule of transformations is being implemented . According to the official account of the Presidency on Twitter, the president arrived at the citadel known as Margarita, and there he was interested in the concerns, expectations and participation of citizens in the changes in the community.The Ministry of Agriculture undertakes actions in the territory that are visible in medical offices, schools, nurseries, markets, roads, parks and the municipal library, the source announced in another publication. The plan began in Diez de Octubre by five communities, of the 216 that make up the territory and will be impacted in their entirety. The visit of the head of state is part of the tours to check the transformations in vulnerable localities, in an effort that brings together organizations, ministries and residents. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuban Foreign Minister denounces campaign that denies US blockade 8 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba wishes a speedy recovery to those affected by Ida in the U.S. 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba: Temporary cessation of Cuban consular office in Switzerland 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty