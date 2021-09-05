New donation of syringes sent to Cuba from Argentina

A shipment with 507,600 syringes and a batch of 18,000 more needles was sent on Sunday to Cuba from Buenos Aires, a new donation arranged by Argentinian friendship organizations.

As in June, members of the Argentina’s Movement of Solidarity with Cuba (MasCuba), the Union of Cuban Residents in Argentina (URCA) and the Argentine Association of Graduates in Cuba (AAGraCUBA) could, little by little, collect another contribution from people from all over the country, who joined a campaign to support Cuba, which has been imposed a blockade for more than 60 years.

Solidarity defeats the blockade, Cubans and Argentinians said on Saturday, who, since early in the morning, carried, side by side, box after box containing the syringes that will contribute to the Covid-19 immunization program carried out in Cuba with its own vaccines.

This initiative took shape some months ago with the campaign Your Solidarity Breaks the Blockade, started in Argentina and echoed across the world, defying the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba for six decades, tightened even in times of pandemic, which prevent that fraternal people to purchase these supplies and other medicines.

In June, 2.3 tons of syringes were sent to Cuba on a Cubana de Aviacion flight, and since then, these solidarity groups have kept on jointly working to be able to send this new shipment now.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

fny