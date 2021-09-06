Cuba restarts classes and vaccinations 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba opened on Monday the 2020-2021 school year through televised classes and as the children’s Covid-19 vaccination progresses schools will gradually reopen for in site classes throughout the country. Basic education resumes activities, Education Minister Ena Elsa Velazquez announced, adding, along with the Ministry of Public Health, ‘face-to-face classes will restart as soon as the groups of students get vaccinated.’ Velazquez explained that the vaccination will be carried out in three groups of students. The first one includes 12th-grade students, those in the third and fourth year of pedagogical training, and those in the third year of technical-professional education. A second group to be vaccinated includes children aged 12-18. This group includes 10th-grade learners, and those in 11th grade, and the rest of students in the pedagogical training, technical education, and those in junior high schools; ‘but we have also considered with the Ministry of Public Health to include in 6th-grade pupils,’ the minister told the press. The third group, she explained, includes elementary students, from pre-school education to fifth grade. The approval, on September 3, of the emergency health use of the Soberana 02 vaccine in the pediatric population will allow Cuba to become the first country to carry out a national childhood immunization campaign to fight Covid-19. Fuente: pl imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba prepares gradual reopening of borders in November 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Argentina to send aid against Covid-19 to Cuba 3 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban president hails Soberana 02 for minors 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty