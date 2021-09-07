Cuba’s first Covid-19 vaccination campaign in children highlighted (+Photos)

1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad
Cuba se convierte en el primer país del mundo en realizar una campaña de vacunación masiva en población pediátrica de dos a 11 años. Foto: Karina Rodríguez Martínez/ Cubadebate.
Cuba began vaccinating this age group on Sunday, for which purpose 59 vaccination centers were set up in central Cienfuegos province, including 19 in the provincial capital.

Cuban health authorities informed that during this month, all Cuban children aged 2-18 will be vaccinated with the first dose and they will have the complete scheme (three shots) by November, which is essential to start face-to-face classes.

These children will be vaccinated with two doses of the Soberana 02 vaccine, plus a Soberana Plus booster, every 28 days. Both vaccines were developed by the Finlay Vaccines Institute and have showed 91.2-percent efficacy against the symptomatic disease in the Phase III trials.

The country’s aim is that the entire Covid-19 vaccine-eligible population will be on the immunization scheme with at least one dose by September, and 92.6 percent of the population will have received the three doses by November.

Fuente: PL
imop/
Compartir...

También te puede interesar

Cuba to participate in world conference of parliament presidents

1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Cuban artists to remember Eusebio Leal with group exhibition

1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Foreign Minister affirms ties with emigrants will be consolidated

1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *