Cuba’s first Covid-19 vaccination campaign in children highlighted (+Photos) 1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba is the first country in the world to start a Covid-19 vaccination campaign in the pediatric population aged 2-11, the BioCubaFarma business group highlighted in Havana on Monday. Cuba began vaccinating this age group on Sunday, for which purpose 59 vaccination centers were set up in central Cienfuegos province, including 19 in the provincial capital. Cuban health authorities informed that during this month, all Cuban children aged 2-18 will be vaccinated with the first dose and they will have the complete scheme (three shots) by November, which is essential to start face-to-face classes. These children will be vaccinated with two doses of the Soberana 02 vaccine, plus a Soberana Plus booster, every 28 days. Both vaccines were developed by the Finlay Vaccines Institute and have showed 91.2-percent efficacy against the symptomatic disease in the Phase III trials. The country’s aim is that the entire Covid-19 vaccine-eligible population will be on the immunization scheme with at least one dose by September, and 92.6 percent of the population will have received the three doses by November. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba to participate in world conference of parliament presidents 1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban artists to remember Eusebio Leal with group exhibition 1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Foreign Minister affirms ties with emigrants will be consolidated 1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty