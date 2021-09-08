Cuba confirmed 8,317 cases of Covid-19 and 86 deaths 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban health authorities confirmed today 8,317 new positive cases for SARS-CoV-2, the cause of Covid-19, and 86 deaths from complications with the disease. With these numbers, the country totals 712,992 diagnosed since March 11, 2020 and 5,967 deaths. During the usual press conference, National Head of Epidemiology, Francisco Durán, explained that 57,277 samples were analyzed yesterday for the detection of the coronavirus and that 8,389,906 tests have been studied on the island. He also pointed out that 98 thousand 655 people remain admitted both in hospital institutions and in their homes, from them 54 thousand 836 are suspects, 4 thousand 190 in epidemiological surveillance and 36 thousand 629 with the active virus. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuban FM denies changes in hostile US policy 5 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba eliminates restriction on quantity, weight per traveler luggage 5 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban singer Ela Calvo dies of pneumonia 10 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty