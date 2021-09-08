Cuba eliminates restriction on quantity, weight per traveler luggage 5 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban authorities announced Tuesday the elimination of restrictions on quantity and weight of luggage for travelers arriving at Varadero and Cayo Coco Resorts. According to local media in the western province of Matanzas, limiting one single luggage per passenger becomes inoperative, a measure adopted a few months ago as part of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. On the other hand, the Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport administration posted on Facebook that passengers may carry up to 120-kilogram luggage. The airport administration also announced that PCR tests will begin to be conducted at the hotel instead of the airport. The 14-day isolation for travelers upon arriving in Cuba is still in force, according to the publication. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba confirmed 8,317 cases of Covid-19 and 86 deaths 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban FM denies changes in hostile US policy 5 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban singer Ela Calvo dies of pneumonia 10 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty