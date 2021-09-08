Cuba pays tribute to Reverend Lucius Walker 10 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba on Tuesday paid tribute to US Reverend Lucius Walker (1939-2010), founder of Pastors For Peace interfaith organization, on the 11th anniversary of his death. At the Martin Luther King Center, where Lucius Walker´s ashes lies in, his daughter, Gail Walker, recalled her father’s struggle for social justice in the United States and in favor of the right of peoples to sovereignty and free self-determination. She also highlighted her father´s constant defense for human rights and for spreading the truth about the Cuban Revolution, Cuban people, and about Fidel Castro. Lucius Walker led 21 friendship caravans from 1992, in order to send humanitarian assistance and medicines to Cuba requesting no authorization from US authorities. The tribute was attended by directors of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), the team of collegiate coordination of Martin Luther King Center, and officials from the Office of Religious Affairs of the Communist Party of Cuba. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba confirmed 8,317 cases of Covid-19 and 86 deaths 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban FM denies changes in hostile US policy 5 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba eliminates restriction on quantity, weight per traveler luggage 5 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty