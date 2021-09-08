Cuban FM denies changes in hostile US policy 5 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The Cuban Foreign Ministry (MINREX) on Tuesday reiterated that the US government keeps unchanged its unilateral measures against Cuba concerning the sending of family remittances or the reestablishment of migratory and consular services. The Director of MINREX´s General Division for the United States Carlos Fernández de Cossío explained that Washington still bans the sending of remittances to Cuba and only announced that it was going to make a choice in this regard. In addition, Mr. Fernández cleared out that the United States ‘has not yet reestablished immigration and consular services’, ‘simply announced that US diplomats could be accompanied by their spouses, and that it will hire some of these for work in the embassy.’ Speaking to Cubadebate, Fernández de Cossío assured that the US government has not offered Havana cargo flights to send humanitarian aid. ‘It simply granted licenses to two airlines to operate a very limited number of cargo flights between the two countries, while the general flight ban imposed in August 2020 remains in effect,’ he noted. After nine months in the White House, President Joe Biden keeps unchanged the hostile policy and economic blockade his predecessor Donald Trump imposed on Cuba, despite the fact that during his electoral campaign he (Biden) vowed to change. Some experts pointed out that President Biden ignores a great number of US people such as businessmen, artists, scientists, activists and politicians who demonstrate against the US blockade. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba confirmed 8,317 cases of Covid-19 and 86 deaths 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba eliminates restriction on quantity, weight per traveler luggage 5 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban singer Ela Calvo dies of pneumonia 10 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty