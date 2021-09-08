Cuban singer Ela Calvo dies of pneumonia 10 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban singer Ela Calvo died on Tuesday as a result of pneumonia caused by diseases typical of her age, according to the Cuban Music Institute (ICM). The cultural institution noted that the artist, born on February 18, 1932, began her professional career two decades later as a member of a musical group led by Facundo Rivero, a pianist, composer and founder of the renowned Los Rivero Quartet. In 1959, the singer performed as a vocal soloist at the Saint John club and continued with a series of presentations on radio and television, national and foreign music shows and at the Tropicana Cabaret, which was inaugurated in the late 1930s and was known as a Paradise under the Stars. Years later she gave a recital at the National Museum of Fine Arts in Havana, and in 1967 she made her first international tour of Germany and then Czechoslovakia, now the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Around that time, she won the second place at the Sopot International Song Festival, in Poland, and the Performance Award at the Man and the Sea Festival, in the then Soviet Union, in addition to participating in events such as the Bratislava Lyra, Limassol in Cyprus, and the Song Festival of Dresden in the former German Democratic Republic (GDR). Experts, according to the ICM statement, recognize her warm and emotional voice and the great acceptance by audiences during her artistic tours of countries in Latin America, Africa and Europe, where she took a repertoire consisting of various musical genres. She held the Distinction for National Culture, was a member of the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba (UNEAC). Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba confirmed 8,317 cases of Covid-19 and 86 deaths 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban FM denies changes in hostile US policy 5 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba eliminates restriction on quantity, weight per traveler luggage 5 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty