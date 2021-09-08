Rumors about lifting of Covid-19 restrictions in Havana denied 11 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The government of Havana on Tuesday reaffirmed the permanence of the prevention and control regulations against Covid-19 in the province and denied rumors about an alleged lifting of restrictive measures. On its Facebook profile, the government announced that infographics circulating on social networks are fake and respond to provisions adopted in August and October 2020. According to the misleading news, limitations of movement of cars, motorcycles and other means of transport would be eliminated; as well as the prohibition of citizens’ mobility at certain times. It also indicated that the prohibition of purchases by municipalities of residence and the regulations on the sale of food and cleaning products and toiletries in chain stores would no longer be in force. The press release from the Havana government recommends people to keep informed by and with official media before sharing any news. At present, Cuba is facing one of the most difficult situations due to the health situation caused by Covid-19. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba confirmed 8,317 cases of Covid-19 and 86 deaths 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban FM denies changes in hostile US policy 5 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba eliminates restriction on quantity, weight per traveler luggage 5 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty