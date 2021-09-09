Cuba thanks Pope Francis for his good wishes 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Wednesday thanked Pope Francis for his good wishes to all Cubans, expressed on the occasion of the celebrations of the day of the Lady of Caridad del Cobre, Cuba’s patron saint. On his Twitter account, the head of State pointed out that Cuba counts on all those who love it to get out of the difficult situation it is going through due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States. Diaz-Canel attached to his message the one sent on Wednesday by the Supreme Pontiff during the weekly General Audience, in the Vatican City, where he gratefully recalled his pilgrimage in 2015 to the Sanctuary of the Lady of Caridad del Cobre, in the eastern province of Santiago de Cuba. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Attention to communities marks anniversary of Cuban mass organization 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba expresses solidarity with Mexico after earthquake and floods 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba confirmed 8,317 cases of Covid-19 and 86 deaths 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty